Miami Trace tennis beats Hillsboro, 5-0

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace tennis team visited Hillsboro for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, April 6.
The Panthers won this match, five courts to zero.
“It was a cold, gray night, but we were able to get the match in,” Miami Trace coach Greg Leach said.
At first singles, Jacob Pettit-Dinardo won, 6-2, 6-3.
Carter Bainter won at second singles, 6-0, 6-1.
Kaiden Howard split the first two sets at third singles, 4-6, 6-3. A 10-point tiebreaker was played and Howard clinched the match, 10-5.
Jacob Cline and Jonah Goddard won at first doubles, 6-0, 6-2.
Tucker Walton and Robbie Bennett won the second doubles match, 6-0, 6-1.
Brogan Cooper and Slade Strider won a j-v match, 8-5.
Miami Trace is slated to host Logan Elm Monday, Jackson Tuesday and Washington Thursday. Matches start at 4:30 p.m.