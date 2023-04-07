Miami Trace tennis beats Hillsboro, 5-0

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace tennis team visited Hillsboro for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, April 6.

The Panthers won this match, five courts to zero.

“It was a cold, gray night, but we were able to get the match in,” Miami Trace coach Greg Leach said.

At first singles, Jacob Pettit-Dinardo won, 6-2, 6-3.

Carter Bainter won at second singles, 6-0, 6-1.

Kaiden Howard split the first two sets at third singles, 4-6, 6-3. A 10-point tiebreaker was played and Howard clinched the match, 10-5.

Jacob Cline and Jonah Goddard won at first doubles, 6-0, 6-2.

Tucker Walton and Robbie Bennett won the second doubles match, 6-0, 6-1.

Brogan Cooper and Slade Strider won a j-v match, 8-5.

Miami Trace is slated to host Logan Elm Monday, Jackson Tuesday and Washington Thursday. Matches start at 4:30 p.m.