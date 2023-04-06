Chillicothe softball tops Lady Lions, 10-0

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington High School varsity softball team visited Chillicothe Wednesday, April 5 for a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the Cavaliers.

Chillicothe won the game, 10-0.

Washington’s Tristan Hammock had two hits and was hit by a pitch.

Trinity Hixon had one hit for Washington.

Chillicothe scored one run in the first, four in the third, one in the fifth and four more in the sixth.

Chillicothe had five players with two or more hits, led by Julie Lemaster with three hits, three RBI and one home run.

Gougly had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs.

Mikayla Spaulding, Madison Harrod and Morgan Webb each had two hits for Chillicothe and combined to drive in four runs and score five. One of Harrod’s hits was a home run.

Webb was the winning pitcher for the Cavs. She pitched six innings with the above-mentioned three hits allowed. She struck out 10 and walked three.

Madison Haithcock took the loss for Washington. She pitched 5.2 innings with 13 hits, 10 runs (seven earned), five strikeouts and two walks.

Washington (1-4) is scheduled to play at Hillsboro Monday, April 10 at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 000 000 x — 0 3 3

C 014 014 x — 10 13 1