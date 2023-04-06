What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Join us for the Spring Book Sale! Stock up your personal library from withdrawn and donated books. All items are 50 cents, and $1 a Bag Day is Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the library’s general fund and local AAUW scholarship fund.

Have you heard about the library’s Beyond Books collection? As patron needs evolve, so does the library! Beyond Books is made up of nontraditional library items like traffic cones and board games. The newest addition to our Beyond Books collection is a sewing machine! The sewing machine is available for adults to check out with a library card for seven days. Stop in or give us a call at 740-335-2540 to learn more!

Programming for kids this week: Preschool aged children are invited to Bonnie’s Books in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m., and Hello, Friends! on Thursdays, at 11 a.m. Storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime! Coming up, “Create with Noel” takes place on Thursday, April 20 at 4:30 p.m. and again on Tuesday, April 25 at 11 a.m. This art program is aimed at exploring various art forms and concepts, perfect for children ages 5-12.

For adults: Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m., join us for Adult Crochet Club! Beginner and experienced crocheters are welcome to join our monthly crochet program. Up next, gardeners and plant lovers are invited to drop in at our Spring Plant Swap on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Bring any extra seedlings, seeds, divided perennials, houseplants, and volunteers you want to share and find something new to add to your own garden!

Carnegie Public Library is excited to hit the road for the second year and bring library services to community events, schools, and more with our Book Bike, made possible by American Rescue Plan Act funds! This year, we want to give our Library Book Bike an official name, and we want your ideas!

Tony’s Welding and Fabrication was so generous to help us put the finishing touches on our Book Bike for its debut season last year, and we want to thank Tony’s by incorporating their name into the Book Bike’s official name! We have one rule for entries: incorporate “Tony” into the name!

Submissions will be accepted through Monday, April 10. Library staff will select 2-3 names from all submissions to be presented for public voting. Public voting will begin on Monday, April 17 through Monday, May 8. The winning name will be announced on Saturday, May 13 at the Fayette County Farmers’ Market opening day. The winner gets bragging rights and a cool prize! Find complete submission guidelines and the form to submit here: https://bit.ly/3yDYw5l, or visit the library in person to submit your idea!

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free!

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.