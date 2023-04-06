Blue Lions shut down Cavs, 18-0

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team traveled to Chillicothe for their first Frontier Athletic Conference contest of the season. Washington (4-1) would start senior Titus Lotz on the mound.

John Wall led off the game with a triple for the Blue Lions and would score on a throwing error to make it 1-0. Lotz followed that up with a single, and advanced to second base on an error. Later in the inning, Lotz would advance to third on a dropped ball from the catcher and proceed to steal home to make it 2-0.

The first batter of the game for Chillicothe reached on a dropped third strike. That batter was then caught stealing to empty the bases. Lotz would strikeout the next batter, followed by a walk and another strikeout to end the inning.

Washington would add to their total in the top of the second inning. Bryce Yeazel led off with a walk, followed by a sacrifice bunt from Gavin Coffman to move Yeazel to second base. Will Miller would then single to score Yeazel. Miller would steal second and later score on a single from Wall. Wall would steal second and advance to third on a passed ball. Lotz would reach on a walk, and Wall would score on a passed ball to make it 5-0.

Dallmayer rounded out the scoring in the second inning with an inside the park home run which also scored Lotz and made the score 7-0.

Lotz struck out the side in the bottom of the second inning. Washington failed to add any runs in the top of the third inning, and then Lotz would strike out the side yet again in the bottom of the third inning, ending his day on the mound.

The Blue Lions erupted for 11 runs in the top of the fourth inning.

Evan Lynch was hit by a pitch to start the inning and would steal second base. Wall would reach on a walk, and both Lynch and Wall advanced bases on a passed ball. Lotz hit a single, and Lynch and Wall scored on a throwing error.

Dallmayer would reach on and error and then advance to third base on the same error, scoring Lotz. Collin Southworth was then hit by a pitch. Waters grounded into a fielder’s choice which saw Dallmayer tagged out at home plate. Southworth stole home and Yeazel reached on a walk. Coffman was hit by a pitch to load the bases with just one out in the inning.

Miller hit a single to left field which scored Waters and kept the bases loaded. Yeazel would score on a passed ball that also moved Coffman to third and Miller to second. Lynch would walk to load the bases once again. Wall singled to add another run to the total, before a single from Lotz drove in two more.

After Southworth walked with the bases loaded to score Wall, the final run of the evening came on a single from Waters to score Lotz. This gave Washington an 18-0 lead, which would be the final. Out of the 18 runs, only

Titus Lotz would earn the win on the mound for the Blue Lions, working three innings with no hits, no runs, one walk, and nine strikeouts.

Evan Lynch would pitch one inning in relief, allowing two hits and striking out two batters.

Jonah Waters would pitch the final inning of the game, allowing no hits, walking one batter, and striking out two.

Ayden Hutchison started and suffered the loss for Chillicothe, allowing five hits and seven runs (six earned) through two innings.

Kayden Aftyka came on in relief and pitched one and one-third innings, allowing four hits and ten runs (nine earned).

TJ Barr pitched the final inning and two-thirds for Chillicothe, allowing three hits and one run.

Offensively for Washington, Lotz led the way going 3 for 3 with four RBI, a walk, and four runs scored.

Wall was 3 for 3 with a triple, two RBI, a walk, and four runs scored.

Miller was 2 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Dallmayer with 1 for 3 with a home run, three RBI, and a run scored.

Waters was 1 for 2 with an RBI, a walk, and a run scored.

Coffman was 1 for 2 with a run scored.

Lynch was 1 for 2 with a walk and two runs scored.

Washington (5-1) plays at home on Thursday, April 6 at home against Fairfield Union (4-0) with the first pitch slated for 5:15 p.m.

Chillicothe (2-3) plays on Thursday, April 6 against Southeastern at the VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe at 7:30 p.m.