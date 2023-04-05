MSF to hold Cupcake Walk on April 15

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Main Street Fayette will be hosting its annual Cupcake Walk on Saturday, April 15.

Fayette County residents are heavily encouraged to participate in this year’s Cupcake Walk — not only to help local small businesses, but to have an opportunity at an extravagant day full of shopping, cupcake tasting and music.

Small baking businesses and even bakers who work from their homes will have the chance to include their treats in the tastings to promote themselves, and the businesses hosting will be given the publicity that comes with having delicious, free baked samples. It is the perfect opportunity to promote Washington Court House’s small business owners, while the locals have a day to enjoy themselves in the comforts of their hometown.

When asked about what the Cupcake Walk means to the community, Kendra Redd-Hernandez, president of Main Street Fayette, said, “We are super excited to be involving the local bakeries. It brings the best of both worlds — high quality shopping, delicious baking, and so much fun.”

The Cupcake Walk event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include 25 gourmet cupcake stops from 10 different local bakeries, a cupcake eating contest, a cake swap, and a chance to win exciting prizes. There will also be a click photo camper from 2-4 p.m. for participants to enjoy taking selfies with fun props. This will all be followed by the relaxation of Sweet Beats live music playing from 3-5 p.m., sponsored by Hinderer Ford.

Walkers will not have to worry about getting hungry, as the Werner’s Food Truck will be available with lots of fresh barbecue-style cuisine all day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants of age will be able to enjoy their drinks freely as DORA will be effective by 12 p.m.

How does the event operate? Ticket buyers will be given a wristband and a “swag bag” generously sponsored by Wingate. These bags can be acquired at the registration tent on Court Street, and will contain small boxes to store cupcakes. Participants with wristbands will be able to access free cupcake samples from the participating stores while shopping, and by the end of the walk, ticket buyers will be able to vote on their favorite cupcake.

Redd-Hernandez called the event “a bake off among bakeries.”

There will be a raffle at the end of the event to determine larger prizes. To enter the raffle, participants will earn a single entry by simply buying a ticket. Walkers can gain extra entries with every $10 they spend in participating stores. There will also be opportunities to submit baking recipes for more entries.

Tickets are now available on Main Street Fayette’s website at https://mainstreetfayette.com/signature-event-tickets for $35 a piece. Tickets can also be bought in person at the City Building, 105 N. Main St. from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.