Cubs at Reds postponed due to rain, rescheduled Sept. 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Wednesday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park was postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Friday, Sept. 1.

The Cincinnati area was under a tornado watch with a line of strong storms expected in the afternoon.

Game 1 (the rescheduled game) will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET. Game 2 Game 2 (the original game) will start at 6:40 p.m. ET. Both games of the split doubleheader will be nine-inning regulation games.

ON THE MOVE

The Reds selected from Triple-A Louisville the contract of right-hander RHP Kevin Herget to be used in long relief. In other moves Wednesday, right-hander Joel Kuhnel was optioned to Triple-A and left-hander Bennett Sousa was designated for assignment.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki (left oblique strain) had four at-bats in a simulated game in Arizona with no issues. He was expected to get more at-bats and play defense in a simulated game on Wednesday. A minor-league rehab stint could come soon.

Reds: It is not yet certain whether 1B Joey Votto and OF Nick Senzel will join the team for this weekend’s series in Philadelphia. Both are rehabbing at Triple-A Louisville and eligible to come off the injured list this week.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Open a six-game homestand on Friday against the Texas Rangers with left-hander Justin Steele (0-0, 0.00) scheduled to make his second start.

Reds: Left-hander Nick Lodolo (1-0, 3.60) is scheduled to start for the Reds when they begin a three-game series in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Wisdom’s 3 hits, 6-run seventh, power Cubs over Reds 12-5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Patrick Wisdom doubled twice and had three hits and three RBIs, leading the Chicago Cubs over the Cincinnati Reds 12-5 on Tuesday night to even their three-game series.

Wisdom’s two-run single highlighted a six-run seventh inning that overcame a 3-2 deficit. Chicago had 16 hits, including four doubles.

“Our offense goes as the top goes,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Up and down the lineup. The middle stood out the most tonight. We hit some rockets.”

Cody Bellinger went 3 for 5 with an RBI, a day after hitting a three-run homer that ended his 0-for-11 start with the Cubs.

“The first one is the hardest one to get,” Bellinger said. “You just have to stick with the process. That’s all there is to it.”

Ian Happ went 3 for 4 with a tying double.

Jason Vosler, TJ Friedl and Stuart Fairchild homered for the Reds, who wasted a 3-1 lead. Vosler hit hit third homer in three games and Fairchild hit his first career pinch homer, a two-run drive in the eighth off Adbert Alzolay (1-0).

After going ahead in a first inning that included Jake Fraley’s RBI single, the Cubs didn’t get another hit off Luis Cessa until the sixth, when Wisdom doubled to chase the starter and scored on Eric Hosmer’s single off Ian Gibaut to cut the deficit to 3-2.

“They had a good game plan against me,” Cessa said. “They hit some balls hard but I had a good defense behind me. It was a tough day for the bullpen today, but we can win the series tomorrow.”

Nico Hoerner doubled off Buck Farmer (0-2) leading off the seventh, Dansby Swanson walked and Happ doubled in the tying run.

Reiver Sanmartin relieved, Cody Bellinger walked. Trey Mancini singled for a 4-3 lead and Wisdom followed with a two-run single.

After Hosmer reached on a fielding error by second baseman Jonathan India, Yan Gomes bounced into a run-scoring double play that increased the lead to 7-3. Miles Mastrobuoni added an RBI single,

Wisdom and Hosmer added RBI doubles in a three-run eighth.

“It’s the best feeling in the world to be right in the middle of this lineup,” Bellinger said. “It’s a fun lineup. It was a really good day for us.”

CINCY KID

Happ who attended the University of Cincinnati, raised his career batting average against the Reds to .296. In Great American Ball Park, he’s hitting .322. “I see it well here, and I’ve been able to see it well for a few years now,” Happ said. “I went to school here. I’m comfortable here. My mom’s always here. So, all credit to mom.”

WEB GEM

Reds left fielder Will Benson extended his glove above the wall and into the stands in foul territory to catch Hosmer’s pop fly to end the fourth.

“When the ball went out to left, I thought is it in, maybe no, but I was very happy,” said Cessa. “It was a great catch by Benson.”

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki had two at-bats in a simulated game in Arizona on Monday and played four innings in the outfield. It was his first baseball action since injuring his left oblique in February.

Reds: 1B Joey Votto will not be ready by Thursday. … INF/OF Jose Barrero who left Monday’s game with right hamstring tightness, ran Tuesday. He won’t play the outfield until at least Saturday.

By Jeff Wallner

Associated Press