Reeves crowned Swine Industry Queen

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Emily Reeves was recently crowned the 2023 Fayette County Swine Industry Queen.

Emily, the daughter of Brian and Jennifer Reeves, is a student at Miami Trace High School and a member of the Miami Trace FFA and 4-H Fun Bunch.

The 2023 Fayette County Pork Producers held its spring banquet on Thursday, March 30 at the Little School House on the Fayette County Fairgrounds. The evening consisted of interviews with the candidates for the 2023 Fayette County Swine Industry Queen and Swine Industry Princess.

Kendall Bickett and Emma Bower were named the 2023 Fayette County Swine Industry Princesses.

Kendall is the daughter of Aimee and Kevin Craig. Kendall attends Miami Trace Middle School and is a member of Top Performers 4-H club.

Emma is the daughter of Jed and Emily Bower. Emma attends Miami Trace Middle School and is a member of Kids, Kritters and Kaos 4-H Club.

The outgoing 2022 Fayette County Swine Industry Queen Lexi Hagler crowned the 2023 Swine Industry Queen and Princesses.

A delicious pork meal was catered by The Farmer’s Pantry/Amanda Ivey to the group in attendance. The beautiful floral table arrangements, along with the queen and princess bouquets, were made by Robin’s Nest/Robin Beekman.