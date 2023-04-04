Chamber to recognize admin staff with luncheon

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Administrative Professional’s Day Luncheon on April 26.

The FCCC invites you to show your administrative staff some appreciation by giving them special time away to enjoy themselves and come back feeling refreshed. “It’s All Fun and Games” will allow admin staff to relax and have some much needed entertainment with a great lunch, games with prizes, laughter, music and more.

“The admin workers are usually the people who you see smiling up front, or hidden in the back,” said the president of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, Kristy Bowers. “A lot of people don’t realize just how much they do for their company. The admins deserve a day to feel appreciated.”

The luncheon will be held at the Crown Room, 1801 Columbus Ave., on Wednesday, April 26 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tickets will be available until April 20, and can be bought by visiting www.fayettecountyohio.com or contact the Chamber of Commerce at [email protected] (740)-335-07612.

“It’s All Fun and Games” is now looking for sponsors to support local employees while getting their brand name commercialized. With the luncheon theme, there will also be three sponsorship levels:

“Goat” – $1000 : Your logo on all printed materials, opportunity to speak to attendees about your product and services, standalone recognition on all the Chamber’s social media platforms, give-away prize given in your name, logo placement at the event.

Competitor – $500 : Be recognized as a sponsor in all the Chamber’s social media platforms, give-away prize given in your name, logo placement at the event.

Torch Bearer – $200 : Give-away prize in your name, logo placement at the event.

Registration for sponsorship can be found through the QR code, or visit www.fayettecountyohio.com. For questions involving the event, contact the Chamber at [email protected] (740)-335-0761.