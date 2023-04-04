Blue Lions walk-off with win against Circleville

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team posted a dramatic 2-1 win over the Circleville Tigers in a game played at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe Saturday, April 1.

Tanner Lemaster got the win in relief for the Blue Lions. He pitched 2.1 innings with no runs, one hit, one walk and four strikeouts.

Will Miller started and pitched 4.2 innings. He allowed four hits and one run (it was earned), with two walks and five strikeouts.

Routon started and pitched five innings for the Tigers. He allowed four hits and one earned run. He walked three and struck out five.

Foster suffered the loss, pitching 1.1 innings with three hits, one earned run and one walk.

Titus Lotz got the Blue Lions on the board with a home run in the bottom of the third.

Circleville tied the game in the top of the fifth.

In the bottom of the seventh for the Blue Lions, Will Miller lead off by hitting an infield single.

Evan Lynch grounded out on a ball hit between first and second, advancing Miller to second.

John Wall then singled to center field, advancing Miller to third. Wall then stole second and Titus Lotz walked, loading the bases.

With the bases loaded, Circleville played their infield in using a five-man infield. A.J. Dallmayer hit a line drive through to center to plate Miller with the game-winning run.

Washington (3-1) was scheduled to host Logan Elm Tuesday, April 4.

The Blue Lions were slated to play at Chillicothe Wednesday and at Fairfield Union Thursday.

RHE

C 000 010 0 — 1 5 0

W 001 000 1 — 2 7 0