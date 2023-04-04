Blue Lions run rule Braves, 10-0

After some morning and early afternoon storms, the weather finally cleared up to allow the Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team to host Logan Elm in a non conference contest.

Starting on the mound for Washington was senior Tanner Lemaster. Lemaster would pitch a complete game shutout as the Blue Lions rolled to a 10-0 victory. He worked five innings with ten strikeouts, allowed just one hit, and had one walk and one batter hit by a pitch.

Carson Summers started and took the loss for Logan Elm, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on five hits, with six walks and two strikeouts over two and a third innings.

Washington got the scoring started with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Junior John Wall led off the inning with a walk and then proceeded to steal second base. Senior Titus Lotz followed with a single to center field to score Wall. Senior A.J. Dallmayer then hit a double to left center field which scored Lotz. Later in the inning, senior Jonah Waters hit a sacrifice fly to score Dallmayer.

The biggest inning for the Blue Lions offensively came in the bottom of the third inning when they added six runs to their total. Lemaster led off the inning with a single, followed by a single from Waters. After a strikeout, Freshman Sam Lotz walked to load the bases. Sophomore Will Miller then walked to score Lemaster. Sophomore Eli Lynch would then reach on an error that scored Waters. Wall would then score Lotz on an infield single. Titus Lotz followed that by clearing the bases with a 3 RBI double to make it 9-0.

The final run of the evening came in the bottom of the fourth inning when Waters led off with a double, followed by a single from Junior Bryce Yeazel to score Waters.

Titus Lotz led Washington offensively, going 2 for 2 with a double, four RBI, a walk and one run scored.

Waters was also 2 for 2 at the plate, with a double, one RBI and two runs scored.

Wall was 1 for 1 with an RBI, two walks, a run scored and two stolen bases.

Dallmayer was 1 for 3 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base.

Lemaster was 1 for 3 with a run scored.

Yeazel was 1 for 2 with an RBI and a walk.

Sam Lotz was 0 for 2 with a walk and a run scored.

Miller was 0 for 2 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored.

Lynch was 0 for 3 with a run scored.

Washington (4-1) plays again on Wednesday at Chillicothe with a 5 p.m. start time.

Logan Elm (1-6) plays next on Wednesday at home against Circleville at 5:15 p.m.

In other FAC baseball games on Tuesday, Miami Trace defeated Waverly 7-1 to improve to 3-1 on the season and Chillicothe defeated Zane Trace 9-6.