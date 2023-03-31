King sworn into office

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Mary E. King was sworn into office as judge of the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas, Probate and Juvenile Divisions on Friday, March 24. She took the bench on Monday, March 27.

The Honorable Nancy Drake Hammond, Ret. gave King her oath of office. Judge King’s family attended the ceremony, with her husband, Jason, and three children holding their family bible from 1877. Judge Hammond, Ret. presented Judge King with her judicial robe to borrow until Judge King receives her own robe. Hammond was the presiding judge of the Juvenile and Probate Court from 1991-2011, which included when King began practicing law.

Judge King was born and raised in Washington Court House. She graduated from Washington Senior High School, received her bachelor’s degree from the Ohio State University, Juris Doctor from Capital University and LL.M. Master of Laws degree in business and taxation from Capital University.

King began the practice of law at Kiger and Kiger Lawyers and then was a sole practitioner for 17 years before taking the bench. She is active in Rotary, The United Methodist Church, and serves on the advisory board of Adena Fayette Medical Center.

King was appointed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to the seat formerly held by Judge David Bender, who resigned for a new seat on the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas, General and Domestic Relations Division.