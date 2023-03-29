Blue Lion baseball defeats Wilmington, 10-0

WILMINGTON — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team returned from its trip to Florida, ready to begin 2023 in the inevitable early-season chill of southern Ohio.

The Blue Lions’ first three games of the regular season were all on the road.

After Wednesday’s result, a 10-0 romp in five innings over Wilmington, the Blue Lions (2-1) will have an off day before hosting the Mustangs of Westfall High School Friday at 5 p.m.

As a courtesy, the Record-Herald looked at the forecast for Friday in Washington C.H. on weather.com and found rain and wind called for with a high temperature of 59 degrees.

Followers of high school baseball usually come prepared for a variety of elements. Perhaps March will go out like a Lion.

As for the game, the Blue Lions jumped out with one run in the first and carried the day.

The attack was balanced and productive throughout.

Wilmington found the fielding treacherous, committing nine errors.

At the plate, it was one hit and done for the Hurricane, a single by Braden Harmeling.

Washington spread seven hits across its lineup, top to bottom, with John Wall leading off going 1 for 3 with three RBI and one run scored.

At the bottom of the order, it was Evan Lynch going 2 for 2 with two runs scored.

Will Miller hit a triple and scored twice; A.J. Dallmayer in the No. 3 spot was 1 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and one driven in.

In the middle of the lineup, Jonah Waters walked and scored, Bryce Yeazel went 1 for 3 with a run scored and Gavin Coffman went 1 for 2 with one run and one RBI.

Yeazel started and got the win for the Blue Lions, with one hit in 4.1 innings. He walked six and struck out four.

Tanner Lemaster pitched a scoreless two-thirds of an inning, recording one strikeout.

The Blue Lions scored five times in the second and put at least one run on the board in each inning after that.

RHE

W 151 12x x — 10 7 0

Wil 000 00x x – 0 1 9

By Chris Hoppes

[email protected]