Lady Lion softball falls to Hurricane

WILMINGTON — The Lady Lion varsity softball team was on the road again Wednesday, this time taking on the Wilmington Hurricane.

Wilmington scored eight runs in the bottom of the second and went on to post an 11-0 win in five innings.

Wilmington had five players — Applegate, Blackburn, Diels, Trentman and Riley — each with two hits.

Kalana Smith, Tristan Hammock and Madison Martin each had a hit for Washington.

Willis pitched five innings for Wilmington with one strikeout and one walk for the win.

Lilly Shaw pitched four innings for Washington with 12 hits and 11 runs (three earned). She struck out three and walked one.

Washington has a home doubleheader scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. against Blanchester.

The Lady Lions have a home game with Logan Elm Tuesday at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 000 00x x — 0 3 7

Wil 182 0xx x x— 11 12 0