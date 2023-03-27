Deer Creek Daisies plan events for 2023

On a cold and snowy March day, the Deer Creek Daisies met for lunch at Champion’s Grill in Washington C.H.

Ten members gathered to plan the club events for 2023. The food and friendly service was enjoyed by all. The place settings were adorned with tiny green boots filled with live daisies. A shamrock plant was the centerpiece at the tables.

As the meeting came to a close the centerpiece was won by Connie Lindsey. Each lady received a sweet treat from the hosts, Kendra Knecht and Jeanne Miller. The ladies are ready for a new year of fun, flowers and great adventures.