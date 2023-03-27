Lady Lion softball falls in season-opener at Zane Trace

KINNIKINNICK — The Washington Lady Lion varsity softball team opened the 2023 season with a non-conference game at Zane Trace High School Monday, March 27.

Zane Trace won the game, 15-1 in five innings.

Wipert got the win for Zane Trace. She pitched five innings with one earned run, two hits, eight strikeouts and two walks.

Madison Haithcock started and took the loss for Washington. She pitched one-third of an inning with six hits, seven runs (five earned), no walks or strikeouts.

Lilly Shaw pitched 3.2 innings with six hits, eight runs (two earned), two strikeouts and one walk.

Zane Trace scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Washington got on the board in the top of the second on a home run to center field by Tristan Hammock.

Jordan Mead had a single in the top of the fifth for Washington.

Kalana Smith and Mikhaylee Ragland each drew a walk for Washington.

Washington is scheduled to play at Unioto Tuesday and at Wilmington Wednesday. Both games have a start time of 5 p.m.

RHE

W 010 00x x — 1 2 6

ZT 904 2xx x — 15 12 o

By Chris Hoppes

[email protected]