Kindergarten registration info announced at WCHCS board meeting

The Washington Court House City School District held its regularly-scheduled board meeting on Monday at the district office.

During the meeting, the following administrator contracts were approved: Megan Anderson – 3 year (2023-2026), Shannon Caplinger – 3 year (2023-2026), Brian Cartwright – 3 year (2023-2026), Laura McNamara – 3 year (2023-2026), Trevor Patton- 1 year (2023-2024), Greg Phipps – 3 year (2023-2026), Tim Sies – 2 year (2023-2025).

The following holidays were approved for the 2023-24 school year for all classified employees: Tuesday, July 4 (Fourth of July), Monday, September 4 (Labor Day), Thursday, November 23 (Thanksgiving), Friday, November 24 (Day after Thanksgiving), Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day), Tuesday, December 26 (Day after Christmas), Monday, January 1 (New Year’s Day), Monday, January 15 (66MLK Day), Monday, February 19 (Presidents Day), Friday, March 29 (Good Friday), Monday, May 27 (Memorial Day), Wednesday, June 19 (Juneteenth).

Information regarding kindergarten registration at Cherry Hill was also announced. Online registration for kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year will open on April 7. Please note, this is pre-registration and not the final registration into the district. There are two portions to the registration. The first one is to fill out the online form on One View, which is located on the district website. All students, both new and returning, will have to apply on in this registration portal.

To find the link for registration, please log onto the district website at www.wchcs.org. Choose the “Our Schools” tab and select Cherry Hill Primary. On that page scroll down and click on “One View Registration.” From there, create an account and fill out the necessary information and save and submit. The second part will be an in-person session. The registration will not be complete until the guardian and the child attend one of the in-person registration dates with the documents as described below.

Those dates will be Monday, May 8 from 4-6 p.m., and Wednesday, May 10 from 2-4 p.m. Both will be held in the cafeteria at Cherry Hill Primary. Children must be 5-years-old by Aug. 1 to register.

When attending the in-person registration, please note that registration for the child will not proceed without the following documents: immunization record (to include all required K shots); certified copy of birth certificate; parent driver’s license or photo ID with current address; proof of residency (mortgage or lease agreement, W-2, utility bill) and proof of custody with court-stamped documents, if applicable. If the child needs kindergarten immunizations, parents/guardians may contact Fayette County Public Health at 740-335-5910.