The Kids-Kritters-N-Khaos 4-H group recently elected their officers for the year. Front (l-r); Carson Gray (Recreational), Jon Chain (Safety Officer), and Carter Gray (Environmental Officer); Back (l-r); Kielyn Daughertry (Treasurer), Shelby Mayer (President), Jacob Cline (News Reporter), Ethan Bower (Vice-President), and Emma Bower (Secretary). Not pictured: Isaac Southward (Health Officer).

