FCPH announces new office hours

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Fayette County Public Health officials have announced updated office hours. The new hours, beginning the week of March 26, are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Our public health programs that offer services by appointment on evenings and weekends will continue to do so to ensure access and meet the needs of the community,” said Leigh Cannon, MPH, health commissioner. “The updated hours apply to services provided at the health department office.”

In other health department news, “we are excited to expand our outreach and education efforts in the community,” said Cannon. “Our staff is making plans to provide activities, health education, and information at community events this summer. We will be announcing more details soon.”

REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH AND WELLNESS

The Reproductive Health and Wellness Clinic at Fayette County Public Health offers a weekly clinic for both men and women to assist in reproductive health and wellness. Clinics are held on Monday mornings and on Wednesdays by appointment. A late clinic is held once a month, on the third Wednesday at 7 p.m. Call 740-335-5910 to schedule.

COVID AND FLU VACCINATIONS

The COVID and flu vaccination clinic schedule for April is as follows: April 4 and 18, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.; April 11 and 25, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Appointments can be made by visiting faycohd.org or calling 740-335-5910.

INFANT AND TODDLER MUSIC PLAYGROUP

A music playgroup for infants and toddlers will be offered at the health department in April. The sessions will be led by Elizabeth Schultz, Board Certified Music Therapist with a Master of Arts in Music Therapy from the University of Dayton.

The dates are Wednesday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 19. The playgroup will take place from 11-11:30 a.m. in the meeting room at Fayette County Public Health.

This program is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the Fayette County Help Me Grow Home Visiting program.

Stay up-to-date on happenings at the health department by visiting the website, faycohd.org.