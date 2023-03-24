Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 23

Brittany N. Unroe, 32, 915 S. North St., endangering children (first-degree misdemeanor).

Kathleen R. Stevenson, 66, 609 S. Main St., marked lanes violation.

Clayton T. Fuller, 18, at large, driving with permit without licensed driver.

March 22

Freddie D. Allen, 22, 311 E. Elm St., bench warrant – failure to appear.