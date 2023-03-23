New Holland Lions Club announces Peace Poster contest winners

Each year, New Holland Lions Club sponsors the Lions Clubs International Peace Poster Contest along with other Lions clubs around the world. This year, there were 200 entries from sixth graders at Miami Trace Middle School.

The Print Shop in Washington C.H. donated the poster board for them. Club president, Lion Marty Mace, took them to the school and explained the contest at an assembly of the sixth graders. They can use any medium of art to draw a picture around the international theme. The theme this year was “Lead with Compassion.”

From the entries, three winners were chosen. The third place winner was Addyson Jaggers, second place was Kluireth Hernandez and first place was Sarah Whitney. Each received a cash prize furnished by North Valley Bank of New Holland and presented by Ruth Murphy from the bank. The Lions appreciate the Print Shop and North Valley Bank for their donations.

The Lions are finalizing plans for the annual (canceled the last two years) All You Can Eat Soup Supper, which will be April 15 to be held at the New Holland Methodist Church from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for adults $8, children under 12, $4, or pay at the door. The Lions are also participating in a gun raffle with New Holland Masonic Lodge for a Glock G17 G3 9mm or $400 cash prize. Proceeds will go to charitable organizations in Fayette County, Pickaway County, and Lions Clubs sight saving projects as well as eyeglasses for the needy. Tickets are available from members or contact Mason/Lion Zac Fisk , 740-601-1105.