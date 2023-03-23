What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Maximize the power of your library card! Carnegie Public Library recently added a new streaming resource for you. With this new resource — “hoopla” — patrons can now instantly read, watch, and listen to their choice of more than 1,000,000 titles (audiobooks, eBooks, comics, music, movies, and TV) for free with their Carnegie Public Library card. Content can be streamed from any computer or mobile device by downloading the hoopla digital app for iOS and Android. With the addition of this resource, the library now offers library card holders a vast digital collection, that complements the Ohio Digital Library. Adults and parents are encouraged to drop-in for one-on-one help with Hoopla on Tuesday, March 28th, at 11:00 a.m.

Carnegie Public Library is excited to hit the road for the second year and bring library services to community events, schools, and more with our Book Bike, made possible by American Rescue Plan Act funds! This year, we want to give our Library Book Bike an official name, and we want your ideas!

Tony’s Welding and Fabrication was so generous to help us put the finishing touches on our Book Bike for its debut season last year, and we want to thank Tony’s by incorporating their name into the Book Bike’s official name! We have one rule for entries: incorporate “Tony” into the name!

Submissions will be accepted from Monday, March 13 through Monday, April 10. Library staff will select 2-3 names from all submissions to be presented for public voting. Public voting will begin on Monday, April 17 through Monday, May 8. The winning name will be announced on Saturday, May 13 at the Fayette County Farmers’ Market opening day. The winner gets bragging rights and a cool prize! Find complete submission guidelines and the form to submit here: https://bit.ly/3yDYw5l, or visit the library in person to submit your idea!

The library is hiring! Submit an application now to be considered for the position of part-time Public Service Assistant. The selected candidate will serve various areas of the library, with emphasis on the adult and circulation departments, as well as the library information desk. The preferred candidate must have current tech skills, as well as genuine and engaging customer service abilities. Visit www.cplwcho.org/employment for full job description, posting, and application.

Programming for kids this week: Preschool aged children are invited to Bonnie’s Books in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m., and Hello, Friends! on Thursdays, at 11 a.m. Storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime!

Coming up in April, the library will host “Let’s Do Lunch” with Sarah Sowell, Family and Consumer Sciences Educator, for the Fayette County OSU Extension Office. The second in this three-part series takes place Tuesday, April 4 at 12 p.m. in the library meeting room. Attendees are invited to bring a sack lunch and learn from Sarah and Jennifer tips on how to plan, shop for, and prepare healthy and budget-friendly packed lunches for adults and kids. Unable to attend in person? Watch this program on Facebook Live from your favorite midday spot.

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free!

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.