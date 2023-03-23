Main Street Fayette of Washington Court House will be hosting an “Egg-stravaganza” event on Saturday, April 7.

Take the night off with friends at the Main Street Fayette “Egg-stravaganza” to go Easter egg hunting with friends — of course, with an adult twist. Sip and shop-hop while searching for eggs in participating stores filled with fun prizes from the downtown merchants and friends. Participants of age will be able to walk freely with their drinks as DORA will be effective that evening.

The president of Main Street Fayette, Kendra Redd-Hernandez, encourages adults to get out of the house for a relaxing evening of fun, calling it “a night for adults to act like kids.”

Golden tickets will be hidden in a select few eggs to win even greater prizes, and participants will be motivated to check their eggs for these tickets.

The egg hunt will not only be an enjoyable night for the locals, but it will also be an extremely beneficial event for the participating businesses. The stores hosting spots for the “Egg-stravaganza” will have the opportunity to receive more public attention with the customers pouring in for the egg hunt.

Players should consider picking up a map before starting the egg hunt to help them navigate through the included areas. Maps of the participating stores will be available that Saturday, April 7, at North Shore Primitives & Creative Designs by Denise.