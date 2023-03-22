Missing Bloomingburg woman found deceased

BLOOMINGBURG — Naomi Sayre — the 21-year-old Bloomingburg woman who has been missing since March 4 — was found dead around 12:45 a.m. today, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

“The call came in and we found her deceased in the Village of Bloomingburg,” Stanforth said Wednesday morning. “We are still gathering preliminary information. We treat all deaths of suspicious nature as a homicide until it’s proven otherwise.”

The exact location where the body was found was not divulged, however Stanforth said more details will be released later today.

Sayre’s body has been transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, according to Stanforth.

On March 4, Sayre left her home between 4 and 4:15 a.m. following an argument with her boyfriend, according to her aunt, Twyla McNamara, and she didn’t take her phone with her.

The family organized a walk-through the Village of Bloomingburg on Sunday, March 12. A group of more than 50 people, including local authorities, searched and knocked on doors.

