Washington Municipal Court crimes/traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

Clifton A. Pitre, Culpepper, Virginia, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michelle S. Perry, Columbus, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brian Dillon, Burlington, Kentucky, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kaylynne F. Cox, 812 Delaware St. Apt. 30B, Washington C.H., Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alexandria D. Lopez, Lexington, Kentucky, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lauren M. Boehner, West Chester, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Justin A. Myers, 905 Lakeview Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Jacob Harris, 258 Hickory Ln., Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mark A. Stone, 509 Damon Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, obstructing justice, court costs $25, case dismissed with prejudice.

Paul D. Alderman, 609 Sycamore St., Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/breathalyzer, case dismissed per agreement.

Paul D. Alderman, 609 Sycamore St., Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/Alcohol/Drug, fine $450, court costs $180.57, $450 fine and costs, 13 days in jail, suspend 10 days of jail time if no other similar offense for five years, 72 hours residential treatment program in lieu of jail by March 1, 2023, operator license suspended one year from Oct. 29, 2022, limited drive rights effective Nov. 15, 2022, terminate ALS.

Haleigh N. Shaffer, Hillsboro, Ohio, left of center, fine $100, court costs $155, case was waived by defendant.

Sadagat Safi, Austin, Texas, starting and backing violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Laura A. Queen, 1025 Washington Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, operator licensure forfeiture/CLD SUP, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by June 1, 2023.

Laura A. Queen, 1025 Washington Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $25, court costs $101, fined $25 and costs.

Samuel D. Duncan, Hillsboro, Ohio, failure to comply, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Lydia Schempf, Sabina, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

David A. Katzenbach, 2001 Heritage Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $135, charge amended from sexual imposition, fined $150 and costs.

David A. Katzenbach, 2001 Heritage Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/Alcohol/Drug, fine $450, court costs $250.57, fined $450 and costs, 13 days in jail, suspend 10 days if no other similar offense for five years, 72 hours in a residential treatment program in lieu of jail by May 1, 2023, operator license suspended for one year beginning Nov. 29, 2022, limited drive rights effective Jan 1, 2023, terminate ALS.

David A. Katzenbach, 2001 Heritage Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, expired registration, case dismissed per agreement.

Shawn M. Smith, c/o Fayette County Jail, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $245, charge amended from domestic violence, fined $100 and costs, 30 days in jail, 16 days of jail credit already served, balance suspended for one year of probation, complete counseling as directed.

John F. Edelbute, c/o Fayette County Jail, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence/priors, court costs $205.80, waived during preliminary hearing.

Francine Olverson, Cincinnati, Ohio, starting and backing violation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Dallas G. Dotson, Ripley, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Riley L. Richards, Chillicothe, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.