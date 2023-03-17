The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded Feb. 1

Garth L. Hynes to David C. and Juliane Stanton, 5.0001 acres in Union Twp., consideration $101,000.

John E. Mayer Trust to Peterson Family Trust, 9.416 acres, 30.069 acres, and 2.357 acres in Union Twp., consideration $712,000.

Recorded Feb. 3

Stephen C. and Connie J. Moore to Branen L. Weade Properties LLC, 1.0406 acres in Union Twp., consideration $140,000.

Cynthia C. and Monte McCoy to O & L Farms LLC, 41.83 acres in Union Twp., consideration $463,300.

Nicholas L. and Jacklyn B. Wilson to Tyler C. and Bailey R. McFerren, 2.246 acres in Wayne Twp., consideration $245,000.

Bonnie and James Snodgrass to Rosewood Equity Partners LLC, 224 Belle Ave., consideration $72,500.

David L. and Carolyn C. Brock to David L. and Carolyn C. Trust, 62.653 acres, 109.67 acres, and 270.188 acres in Paint Twp.

Laura T. Grover to Robert D. and Melissa A. Wolfe, 851 Aspen Dr., consideration $183,000.

Christal, Anthony, Yvonne, Shawn, and Lisa Caudill, Patrick Sells, and Cynthia and Rick Dingus to Gregory T. Maish and Sharon White, 14.148 acres in Madison Twp., consideration $265,000.

Creative Property Group LLC to Webco Enterprise LLC, 1 Plum St., consideration $40,000.

Edward E. and Gaye Moore to Gene A. Harper, 3812 North St. SE.

Recorded Feb. 6

Richard L. Clark II to Davidson Farms Inc., 8 acres and 11.6781 acres in Jefferson Twp., consideration $240,100.

Daniel C. and Jeannette M. Morton to Amy Lovely, 437 Carolyn Road, consideration $169,900.

Ronald R. and Barbara A. Sever to Howard R. Core, 724 N. North St., consideration $162,500.

Racheal and Daniel Curnutte to Gerald N. Garrison, 104 E. Paint St.

Recorded Feb. 8

Mary E. Hines Trust to Andrew T. and Kimbery A. Beatty, 131.5442 acres in Perry Twp., consideration $920,900.

NDR LTD to MYSA Real Estate Group LLC, 8.231 acres in Wayne Twp., consideration amount $40,000.

Stephen E. and Deborah D. Lemaster to Stephen E. and Deborah D. Lemaster, 493 Waverly Ave.

Robin and Sheila Armentrout to Robin Armentrout, 415 E. Temple St.

JBGE Flipping LTD to WEFLIP LTD, 13038 E. High St., consideration $200,000.

Recorded Feb. 9

Geoffrey L. and Nita L. Strawn to US Bank National Association Trust and RMAC Trust Series 2018-G-CTT, 1.1395 acres in Wayne Twp.

Sandra S. Clyburn Trust, Timothy A. Schaefer Trust, and Arthur F. Schaefer Trust to Sandra S. Clyburn Trust and Schaefer Trust, 75.053 acres in Paint Twp.

Sandra S. Clyburn Trust, Timothy A. Schaefer Trust, Marjorie A. Schaefer, and Arthur F. Schaefer Trust to Sandra S. Clyburn Trust, Timothy A. Schaefer Trust, and Arthur F. and Marjorie Schaefer Trust, 160.238 acres, 56.538 acres, 48.75 acres, and 305.596 acres in Paint Twp.

Patsy L. Scott Estate to Andrew Parks, 8 Miron St., consideration $100,000.

Recorded Feb. 10

Lloyd R. and Renee M. Atkinson to Atkinson Homes LLC, 618 S. Fayette St., consideration $14,600.

Bryan W. Sheets Jr. Estate to Mary N. Sheets, 0.45 acres in Marion Twp.

Bryan S. and Mary N. Sheets to Bryan S. and Mary N. Sheets, 0.45 acres in Marion Twp.