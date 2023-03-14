SugarCreek Packing named Business of the Month

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently honored SugarCreek Packing Co. as the Business of the Month for March 2023. Founded in Washington Court House in 1966, SugarCreek began as a raw bacon manufacturer. Its commitment to manufacturing the highest quality, best value products has allowed SugarCreek to grow into a diversified, flexible, and creative food manufacturer. Today, SugarCreek operates seven facilities, providing a wide assortment of raw and fully cooked products for domestic and international customers across all channels of trade. SugarCreek continues to invest in the production capabilities to promote ongoing growth. This allows the ability to provide job opportunities across all facilities. SugarCreek is located at 2101 Kenskill Ave.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings