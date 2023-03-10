Matthew 7:7 & 8, “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.”

Prayer is striking the winning blow and service is gathering up the results. Someone has said that you can do more than pray after you have prayed. But you cannot do more than pray until you have prayed. If these things are true, and I believe they are, then prayer should be the main business of our day.

All great men in the Bible have been men of prayer. I would say this, no prayer means no power, little prayer means little power and much prayer produces much power. Christ prayed before great decisions, trials and the beginning and ending of each day. We should do well to follow His example.

James 4:2b, “Yet ye have not, because ye ask not.”

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd.

Washington Court House, OH 43160

740-333-7777