Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of March 13-17 is as follows:
MONDAY
BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit in jello
WEDNESDAY
Chicken parmesan with pasta, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit
THURSDAY
Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, fruit, animal crackers
FRIDAY
Beef pot roast, seasoned carrots & potatoes, green beans, muffin/dinner roll, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of March 13-17 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support group
WEDNESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SHC
10:30 a.m. Painting
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch