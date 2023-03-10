Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of March 13-17 is as follows:

MONDAY

BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit in jello

WEDNESDAY

Chicken parmesan with pasta, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit

THURSDAY

Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, fruit, animal crackers

FRIDAY

Beef pot roast, seasoned carrots & potatoes, green beans, muffin/dinner roll, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of March 13-17 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support group

WEDNESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SC

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SHC

10:30 a.m. Painting

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch