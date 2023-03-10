Certain recipes evoke cherished memories

Hello!

This week’s recipe is an oldie but goodie. It’s simple and very tasty.

My sister-in-law, Barbara, introduced this one to me. She had made it and brought it to Sunday Dinner at mom’s house. It sure was a hit and everybody loved it. I always admired how she found and tried new recipes. With her busy schedule of raising two kids, being a kindergarten teacher, add my brother in on that mix, she didn’t have much time for anything else. I will have to say she taught me a lot, she took the time to talk with me, give me tips, and she’s the one who taught me how to make cinnamon rolls.

Barbara was a beautiful, kind soul who we miss every day.

This simple recipe can be the main course, or it can be a side dish, depending on what kind of function you are going to take it to. Just a family dinner, or a big family reunion, you will be bringing back an empty dish.

I like to serve this as the main course and just serve a side salad with it, or even cole slaw.

I try to keep the calories at a minimum, so on this recipe I used turkey smoked sausage instead of regular sausage, fat free sour cream instead of the full fat, reduced fat mushroom soup, and reduced fat sharp cheddar cheese. It does make a sizeable difference if you are a calorie counter.

I have also shredded my own potatoes in my food processor. I don’t always have frozen hash browns in the freezer, so in a pinch, if I’m wanting to make this dish, I just shred my own.

Hash Brown Casserole

2 lbs. frozen hash browns.

3 Tablespoons melted butter.

1 pint of sour cream

1 can of cream of mushroom soup

2 cups of shredded sharp cheddar cheese

I package of smoked sausage, cut into small pieces.

Directions

Mix all the above ingredients together and put in a 13×9 inch baking dish

Bake at 350 for 1 hour covered.

I usually take the cover off and bake it for another 15 minutes to lightly brown the top.

Enjoy!