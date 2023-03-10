‘A sure foundation’

Looking at the formation of our country we can see it is imperative that we remember who we are as fellow Americans. There are always people that are passionate about what they believe. We need to have beliefs that cannot be shaken. People should not be swept away with every wind of change that is proposed. We need to stand our ground on the sure foundations of life, but when we do, we must always know that the facts are with us.

So many things in life change so quickly as public opinion seems to shift. An example of a shift in thinking is seen as Jesus entered Jerusalem.

Matthew 21: 8-9; A very great multitude spread their garments on the road; others cut down branches from the trees and spread them on the road. Then the multitudes that went before and those who followed cried out, saying: “Hosanna to the son of David! ‘Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord!’ Hosanna in the highest!”

This is the same multitude who would very soon be shouting: “Crucify Him!”

There are many factions that are dividing us against our neighbor.

Matthew 12: 25, Jesus said: “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand.”

We must not let this happen! We are the strongest nation in the world if we are in unity, but if we are divided we will no longer be that strong nation. We must keep our foundation strong. America is unrivaled in its success. The Declaration of Independence (1776) and the U.S. Constitution (1778) have been our only form of government and both are tied to a Biblical worldview. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt said: “In the formative days of our Republic, the directing influence the Bible exercised upon the Fathers of the Nation is conspicuously evident.”

In order to come together we cannot ignore the facts and we must have compassion and respect for one another.

In Jesus’s own words, John 8:32, “And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

These are the truths we are learning at the Gathering Place Church every Wednesday evening at 7 and Sunday morning at 9:30 and 10:30. We have youth group and recovery classes Sunday evening at 6. Come and be with us.