Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Feb 16 – 412 S. Main St.

FD responded to the smell of gas inside a house. FD met with the occupant and checked the house with a combustible gas meter and a four-gas meter. FD also checked the hot water heater and found no gas or carbon monoxide in the structure.

Feb 16 – mm 83 US 35 W

FD responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries. On arrival, FD found no smoke or fire showing. FD checked the vehicle for safety and made contact with the driver. FD stayed with the driver until EMS made patient contact. FD blocked a lane with the engine to provide a safe zone for EMS. FD remained on scene until EMS cleared. FD turned the scene over to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Feb 16 – Court St.

FD responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries. On arrival, FD found two vehicles pulled into parking spots with no visible damage. FD blocked one lane with traffic cones and checked the vehicles for hazards. FD cleared the scene after being released by WPD.

Feb 16 – 214 N. Hinde St.

FD responded to a fire alarm activation. FD met with staff and were notified that the alarm was set off when painters hit wiring in the basement kitchen. Staff reset the alarm.

Feb 16 – 90 Washington Sq.

FD responded to the smell of smoke inside the business. On arrival, no smoke or fire was showing. FD met with building staff who advised the smell was in the area of the sales counter. Employees unplugged the computers before FD arrival. FD checked the counter area with a thermal imaging camera and found no issues. FD checked the light ballast and electrical breakers. FD checked the roof top heating units and hot water heater. All electrical appliances appeared to be operating correctly. FD requested the Assistant Chief to the scene for fire code issues. FD was unable to locate the source of the smell. FD recommended having the counter area dismantled and reworked by store maintenance.

Feb 15 – 836 Washington Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting mutual aid with the Fayette County Life Squad. FD provided manpower.

Feb 15 – SR 41 NW

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two-vehicle accident, motorcycle versus car with head trauma. At the time of arrival, FD found the vehicle upright, on all four wheels, facing west and parked in front of the adjacent business with the motorcycle on its’ right side off the west side of the southbound lane at/near the intersection. FD assisted with traffic control and establishing a safe working area. FD was released with control of the scene turned over to law enforcement representatives from both the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Washington Police Department.

Feb 15 – 1238 E. Temple St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting lift assistance. FD provided manpower.

Feb 12 – 449 Broadway St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a strong odor of gas inside the residence, requesting it to be checked. FD was advised of the problem by the residents who also confirmed all occupants were out and accounted for at the time of arrival. FD investigation found initial gas readings of 350ppm in the kitchen located adjacent to the basement access inside the rear of the residence. Gas readings steadily increased as FD sampled air quality throughout the basement and noted low level readings of carbon-monoxide. FD detected the largest concentration of gas at/near the furnace. FD shut off the gas and electric to the furnace and set up positive pressure ventilation. FD monitored gas levels in ten-minute intervals and rechecked the furnace until readings were at or below 10ppm. FD advised the occupants to contact the landlord to have furnace serviced/repaired before turning it back on.

Feb 12 – 802 Maple St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an outlet fire in the bathroom. FD was informed by dispatch the occupants were out of the residence while en route and did not find any visible smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD confirmed all occupants were out and accounted for and inquired if there were any injuries. FD was advised by officer Hines of the Washington Police Department that the main breaker was shut off prior to FD arrival. FD found a melted and scorched outlet on the exterior wall of the bathroom. FD confirmed the electrical circuit could not be isolated and the main electrical breaker was shut off. Further investigation and overhaul determined the fire was contained to the outlet box with no fire extension into the wall cavity.

Feb 12 – 206 W. Temple St.

FD received station tones for a smoke detector activation. FD arrived on scene with no fire or smoke coming from the residences. FD investigated and found that there was water coming from a smoke detector on the first floor. The water was from a problem in the upstairs bathroom above the detector. FD removed the detector and turned the power to the detector off. FD advised the occupant what they did and contacted the owner to have the electricity checked and the detector replaced.