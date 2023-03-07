Third round of Ohio State Fair concerts announced

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Fair officials have announced two additional shows in the 2023 Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series, as well as two free concerts and the annual Sale of Champions Livestock Auction.

The concert and event series features a diverse selection of entertainment that appeals to many Ohioans and out-of-state fairgoers, including pop, rock, country, R&B, contemporary Christian, and comedy. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. Fans who sign up to receive Ohio State Fair enewsletters can get access to the Ohio State Fair presale starting this Wednesday, March 8 at 10 a.m., ending Thursday, March 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Each concert ticket purchased in advance includes admission to the fair, giving concert goers and fair fans the opportunity to enjoy the food, rides, entertainment, agriculture, arts, and all other aspects of the Ohio State Fair before attending a show. All concerts take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center. Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair at the dates listed below.

The two additional shows in the 2023 Ohio State Fair Concert Series, as well as two free concerts and the Sale of Champions, are listed below:

Keith Sweat with special guest Ginuwine

Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

$45, $35

Tickets on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

Jeff Dunham Still Not Canceled Tour

Friday, Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m.

$47, $37

Tickets on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

Free Shows

All Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir

Sunday, July 30, 1 p.m.

No ticket required. Included with fair admission.

1964 The Tribute (Beatles Tribute)

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 1 p.m.

No ticket required. Included with fair admission.

Sale of Champions Livestock Auction

Sunday, Aug. 6, 2 p.m.

No ticket required. Included with fair admission.

On Sale Now

KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour

Wednesday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m.

$25

Third Eye Blind with special guest The Main Squeeze

Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

$42, $32

Yung Gravy with special guest bbno$

Sunday, July 30, 7:30 p.m.

$47, $37

Casting Crowns

Monday, July 31, 7 p.m.

$32, $22

Ludacris

Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

$55, $45

Styx with special guest Foghat

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m.

$50, $40

Tyler Hubbard with special guest Matt Stell

Thursday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m.

$50, $40

Lindsey Stirling with special guest Walk off the Earth

Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

$45, $35

One final show on Thursday, July 27 has yet to be announced. A final announcement will be made in the coming weeks.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair. Concert tickets purchased before arriving at the Fair include Fair admission.

Unless otherwise noted, there is a limit of eight tickets per person, per show on the first day of sale. Please note that Ticketmaster no longer offers retail outlets or phone centers.

There is a limit of six tickets per person for the Third Eye Blind with special guest The Main Squeeze concert.

The Ohio Expo Center is proud to host the Ohio State Fair. With big-name entertainment, educational activities, hundreds of exhibits and one of the largest junior livestock shows in the nation, the 2023 Ohio State Fair will run July 26 – Aug. 6. For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.