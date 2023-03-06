Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 4

Brian Williams, 36, 626 Albin Ave., criminal damaging.

March 3

Diane L. Merritt-Shriner, 65, 654 Damon Drive, warrant – domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).

Scott T. Cline, 65, Wilmington, failure to control.

Christa M. Stamport, 30, Sabina, expired registration.

Dylann M. Wagner, 24, Jeffersonville, one-way streets violation.

Shannon D. Hunt, 35, 126 Laurel Road, non-compliance suspension, fictitious tags.