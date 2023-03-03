The gift of God’s grace

Ephesians 2:8 & 9, “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.”

Someone has said God’s grace is His unmerited favour toward us. If we spell the word grace out it would be God’s Riches At Christ’s Expense.

John 1:17, “For the law was given by Moses, but grace and truth came by Jesus Christ.”

Jesus Christ is the righteous. He provided righteousness at Calvary and He will make us righteous if we will accept his finished work. Righteousness means right with God.

Titus 3:5 & 7, “Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost; Which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Saviour: That being justified by his grace, we should be made heirs according to the hope of eternal life.”

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd.

Washington Court House, OH 43160

740-333-7777