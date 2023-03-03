Hillsboro boys win District bowling championship

BEAVERCREEK — The 2023 Southwest District bowling tournament was held on Thursday at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek. A total of 24 teams and 24 individual bowlers were on hand to compete for an opportunity to bowl at the state tournament on Friday, March 10.

The Hillsboro Indians were the OHSAA Division I Southwest District champions with a final team score of 4,357, punching their ticket to the State tournament at Wayne Webb’s in Columbus. The Indians were in the lead after the individual games with a team score of 3,151. There was a short lunch break, followed by six baker games. Hillsboro bowled a 193, 224, 181, 230, 196, and 182 in those games for a total of 1,206.

The next three teams behind Hillsboro will also be competing in Columbus at the state tournament, and they were Beavercreek with a 4,330, Kettering Fairmont with a 4,283, and Mason with a 4,139.

Four individual qualifiers advanced to the state tournament, and they were Bryce Massingill of Troy, Colton Ziegler of Turpin, Keaton Fisher of Sidney, and Tyler Richmond of La Salle.

Jacob Terpenning of Beavercreek was the high individual bowler on the day, bowling a 711 with games of 225, 229, and 257.

Hillsboro senior Zach Ison finished in second place individually, with scores of 204, 222, and 277, for a total of 703.

Miami Trace finished in 16th place as a team with a team score of 3,741. The Panthers were in 17th place after the individual games with a score of 2,727. In the six baker games, they bowled a 148, 185, 172, 160, 177, and 172 for a total of 3,741.

The top individual bowler for the Panthers was junior Jake Manbevers , who finished 18th overall with scores of 200, 205, and 224 for a total of 629. Junior Jonah Goddard finished in 56th with games of 202, 172, and 201 for a total of 575. Junior Bryce Stuckey finished 93rd with games of 156, 186, and 174 for a total of 516. Senior Brendan Major finished in 100th place with games of 125, 178, and 191 for a total of 494. Sophomore Hunter Tanner finished in 115th place, bowling a 222 and a 162 for a total of 384.

Sophomore Mason Mullins of Washington finished in 84th place with scores of 168, 208, and 160, giving him a total of 536 for the tournament.

MT’s Evans competes at District Friday

Miami Trace junior Onesti Evans competed in the girls Division I District tournament Friday, March 3 at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek.

Evans bowled a 533 series.

For individuals at the District, a 609 was the final qualifying score to go to State.