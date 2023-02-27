Local ERA Martin & Associates honored with awards

ERA Martin & Associates real estate company recently held its annual awards banquet. The local ERA office collected many whole office and individual sales awards that evening.

The first award given to the local ERA office was the “Community Service Award.” This award goes to the top office, amongst all seven ERA offices across central Ohio, that demonstrates the highest level of community involvement. The local ERA office was honored with this award due to hosting numerous events at their office throughout the year, as well as participating and volunteering at several events within the community.

Next, Ronda Turner was presented the “Janet Martin Spirit Award.” This award is given in appreciation to a person who has overcome hardships in their life yet still continues to inspire others with their courage and hope. She received this award for her dedication to her grandson, Xavier, who has Muscular Dystrophy, as well as her hard work as manager of the local ERA office.

The celebration continued with the presentation of individual sales awards for local ERA Realtors.

The Morrison Group, led by Emily and Devin Morrison, received the Diamond Sales Award, ERA’s top sales award. The Morrison Group had an astonishing year, finishing 2022 with more than 45 transactions.

Realtors Chelsea Toops and Ronda Turner also received individual sales awards for their success in 2022.

ERA Martin & Associates would like to thank each and every client they were able to help in 2022. ERA takes pride in its accomplishments and will continue to provide clients with the highest level of real estate services in the area, according to a news release. They look forward to helping many more clients in 2023.