Everson voted 5-0 to be Blue Lions’ new head football coach

David Everson is the new head football coach for the Washington High School Blue Lions.

Everson was recommended to the Washington City Schools Board of Education at a meeting Monday morning, Feb. 27.

The board voted unanimously, 5-0, approving the hire.

Everson becomes the 34th head coach in the program’s history.

He succeeds previous head coach Chuck Williamson, who coached the Blue Lions for seven seasons.

“I am proud to announce that after an extensive interview and vetting process, the committee to hire our next Blue Lion football coach, unanimously felt that Coach Everson was the man to take the Blue Lion Football Program to the next level. We are excited to have him as part of our Blue Lion Family,” Washington City Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey said.

“Washington High School Football has a proud tradition and we are fortunate to have the experience, dedication, and drive of Coach Everson to move us forward in our long and storied history of Blue Lion Football…Go Blue.”

Everson was a linebackers coach for Marysville High School this past fall and has had stints as a head coach at Zanesville High School (2004-06), Bloom Carroll High School (2010-11), Morgan High School (2008-09), and Richmond Edison High School (2001-03).

From 2015-19, Everson was the defensive coordinator at Zanesville High School. He has also served as an assistant coach at Capital University during his coaching career.

Coach Everson graduated from Ohio State in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in education. He later earned a Master of Arts in Sport Administration from OSU in 1999, and in 2020, he earned a master’s degree in education from Baldwin Wallace University.