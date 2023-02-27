Adena Health adds four new providers

CHILLICOTHE – Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of four health care providers, across multiple service lines. These incoming providers are delivering even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region.

Adena is pleased to welcome:

Alivia Benfield, Certified Nurse Practitioner, comes to Adena Internal Medicine serving patients in Chillicothe. Benfield is experienced in acute and chronic condition management and preventative treatment. She earned her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from the Mount Carmel College of Nursing in Columbus.

Sarah Hood, LPCC-S, LICDC-CS, joins the Adena Counseling Center seeing patients in Chillicothe. Hood brings with her over 13 years of experience as an independent counselor and chemical dependency counselor working with patients with both addiction and mental health issues. She earned her master’s degree in Mental Health Counseling from Ohio University.

Nicole Scott, Certified Nurse Practitioner, is now caring for patients at Adena Urgent Care locations in Chillicothe, Circleville, Hillsboro, Jackson and Waverly. Scott has been with Adena since 2017 serving as a CNP with Adena General Surgery holding the position of lead surgical APP since 2020. She serves on several Adena provider leadership committees and collaborated in initiatives that created of a postoperative discomfort management regimen that has nearly eliminated the need for postoperative IV opioid use, as well as a Surgical Nursing Boot Camp that is part of new nurse hire orientation and education. The recipient of the health system’s 2021 nursing excellence award for advance practice provider, Nicole earned her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Ohio University in Athens.

Brittany Winland, Certified Nurse Midwife, is accepting new patients with Adena Women’s Health OB/GYN seeing patients in Chillicothe and Hillsboro. Winland has been with Adena since 2018 caring for patients as a labor and delivery staff nurse. As a CNM, she will provide care for women of all ages, as well as throughout pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period. Winland earned her master’s degree in Nursing from Frontier Nursing University in Versailles, KY.

For more about Adena Health System, its health care providers, and full range of services, visit Adena.org, or follow it on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.