Last call for firefighter

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — On Friday morning, a funeral service for retired Washington Fire Department firefighter Darrell D. Michael was held at South Side Church of Christ. Following the service, the procession passed by the Washington Fire Department building, where a display was set up featuring two firetrucks displaying a large American flag.

According to his obituary, Darrell was born October 28, 1941, in Fayette County to Leslie C. and Edith Anders Michael. He was a member of the McNair Memorial Presbyterian Church; was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War; was a member of the Fayette Lodge F&AM #107 and formerly was a member of Washington Chapter #129 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks.

During the procession, a final call was made for Michael over the first responder scanner and radio frequency:

“Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to Firefighter Darrell Michael. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to Firefighter Darrell Michael. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to Firefighter Darrell Michael. There is no response from Firefighter Darrell Michael. On behalf of the community and the Washington Court House Fire Department, it is with deep sadness and sorrow to report after years of heroism, bravery, and service, Firefighter Michael has completed his last and final call to return home with the lord to fulfill his new duty as an angel to watch over his family, friends and fellow firefighters. You will forever be in our hearts. Be safe until we meet again. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office time out.”

Washington Fire Department Chief Tim Downing shared some comments about Michael and the legacy that he left behind.

“He left a legacy of people who live a life of service much like he did. Each time I met him, he was very kindhearted and liked to laugh. He was just a good person,” said Downing. “His son, Brian Michael, I worked with him when he was in the fire department, and he is a good friend and was a good firefighter. His grandson, Bill Michael, currently works in the firehouse full-time for us. He was newly hired this past fall and he’s doing a fantastic job. He has excelled in every aspect of the fire service at this point, in comparison to his experiences. He really fits in well and does a great job.”