The tried and true chocolate-peanut butter combination

Hello!

I’m back in dessert mode. Chocolate is one of my favorite dessert flavors. I think it is for most people. I know there are also some folks that just don’t care for it.

One of the best combinations with chocolate is peanut butter. Yes please.

I really like that combination.

This recipe is a very old one. I found it years ago on the back of a Nestle Chocolate Morsel bag. I decided to try it, to see how it would go over, it was a hit, my son and husband approved, and the pan was empty very quickly. I have made this many, many times over the years.

I used to make this week’s recipe and take to my card games that we played weekly and the rest of the ladies all approved of this recipe. I always doubled it and I always took home an empty pan.

It’s a simple bar recipe that’s not hard and quick to make.

Chocolate Peanut Buddy Bars

1 cup peanut butter

¾ stick butter, softened

1 ¼ cups sugar

3 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup flour

¼ teaspoon salt

One back of Milk chocolate morsels (divided)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large mixer bowl, beat peanut butter and butter until smooth. Add sugar, eggs and vanilla. Beat until creamy. Blend in flour and salt. Stir in 1 cup of the chocolate morsels.

Spread into an ungreased 13×9 inch baking pan. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until edges begin to brown. Immediately sprinkle with remaining chocolate morsels. Let stand 5 minutes until morsels become shiny and soft. Spread morsels evenly over the top. Cool completely. Cut into squares.

If you do double this recipe the baking time will change. Just keep an eye on it. It should add another 15 to 20 minutes bake time, depending on your oven.

Enjoy!