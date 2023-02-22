Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Devin M. Sparks, Hillsboro, Ohio, possession of drug instruments, court costs $181.80, 90 days in jail, concurrent with present sentence.

Devin M. Sparks, Hillsboro, Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $111.90, 30 days in jail concurrent with felony sentence currently being served.

Jordan T. Adams, 631 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, trafficking drugs, court costs $155.90, waived during preliminary hearing.

Marquies Montgomery, Columbus, Ohio, disorderly conduct, case transferred to Fayette County Common Pleas court for further proceedings.

Richard J. Eldridge, firearm theft, court costs $170.20, waived during preliminary hearing.

Travis D., Jones, 736 E. Market St., Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence/priors, court costs $165.90, waived during preliminary hearing.

Walter D. Aills Jr., 736 Market St., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $125, 30 days in jail, suspend jail time if no other similar offenses in two years.

Megan R. Conger, 320 Hopkins St., Washington C.H., Ohio, operator license forfeiture/citation in lieu of detention, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains license by July 1, 2023.

Robin Beekman, 1898 US HWY 35 NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, railroad crossing, fine $250, court costs $135, fined $250 and costs, suspend $150 of fine if defendant has no other similar offenses for two years.

Brian K. Taylor, Marysville, Ohio, noncompliance, fine $150, court costs $170.90, defendant fined $150 and costs.

Ronquies Montgomery, 1115 Commons Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, felonious assault, court costs $25, case dismissed without prejudice.

Dwayne B. Kinser, 1132 Gregg St., Washington C.H., Ohio, tampering with evidence, court costs $25, case dismissed without prejudice.

Hailee M. Hust, 619 Grace St., Washington C.H., Ohio, license forfeiture, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by April 1, 2023.

Christopher Hagler, 1001 Lewis St. Apt. 41, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jessie D. Chapman, 428 Blackstone St., Washington C.H., Ohio, reckless operation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Raul I. Guerra III, 708 Peabody Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Catherine L. Floyd, 217 Ogle St., Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Henry C. Copas, 2160 Jenny Ln., Washington C.H., Ohio, 50/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Amanda L. Yoakum, 1221 High St., Washington C.H., Ohio, red light violation, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Franklin W. Mccullah, 14059 SR 729, Jeffersonville, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Larry A. Vance, 7684 SR 41 NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tammy K. Elensky, 921 Yeoman St., Washington C.H., Ohio, marked lanes, fine $25, court costs $135, fined $25 and costs.

Bethany D. Burge, 604 S. Fayette St., Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christian L. Fisher, Delaware, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy A. Woods, 3942 North St. SE, Washington C.H., Ohio, starting and backing violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.