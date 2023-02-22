Shoemaker elected to leadership positions

ORLANDO, FLORIDA — Dr. Ed Shoemaker, PhD — a native of Fayette County and 1978 graduate of Miami Trace High School — was elected to leadership positions of the Republican Party of Florida during its annual meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Dr. Shoemaker was elected in 2016 to serve Polk County, Florida as Republican Party of Florida State Committeeman and re-elected in 2020. At the recent Republican Party of Florida Annual meeting in Orlando, Florida, Shoemaker was re-elected as chair of the Republican Party of Florida Congressional District 15 Caucus and elected as secretary of the Republican Party of Florida State Committeemen/State Committeewomen.

The Republican Party of Florida Congressional District 15 Caucus is comprised of the County Republican Executive Committee Chair, State Committeemen and State Committeewomen of Polk, Pasco and Hillsborough counties; and the Republican Party of Florida State Committeemen/State Committeewomen Caucus is comprised of the State Committeemen and State Committeewomen of each of the 67 counties in the state of Florida (134 members). Shoemaker is a member of the Republican Party of Florida Executive Board.

Shoemaker lives in Lakeland, Florida with his wife Tonya A. Sharrett-Shoemaker, a native of Circleville. He is a licensed mental health counselor; and founder, chief executive officer and president of Mr. Ed’s Circle of Trust, Inc.

Shoemaker is a national certified trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapist, adoption competency trained licensed mental health counselor with 30 plus years of professional experience working with “at-risk” children and families.

He is active in the community, presently serving as president of the Rotary Club of Lakeland Sunrise, president of the Faith Based Republican Club of West Polk, chair of the Polk County Housing Authority Board, member of the Medulla Baptist Church personnel committee, chair of the Medulla Elementary School Advisory Committee, and member of the Advisory Board for the Polk Sun News “Well-Being” magazine.