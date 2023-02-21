Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Justin W. Humphrey, 323 Forest St., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $189.90, fined $100 and costs.

Jeffrey T. Akers, Galloway, Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $147, case was waived by defendant.

Michael S. Wagner, 904 John St., Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal trespassing, case dismissed, prosecutor not present and alleged victim not present.

Samantha J. Snively, 835 Independence Ct., Washington C.H., Ohio, child endangerment, court costs $242.90, 180 days in jail, 10 days jail credit, suspend remaining balance for two years of probation and complete residential treatment.

Ashley D. Shepherd, 1041 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, breaking and entering, court costs $25, case dismissed without prejudice.

Harold J. Wise, c/o Fayette County Jail, Washington C.H., Ohio, breaking and entering, court costs $25, case dismissed without prejudice.

Harold J. Wise, c/o Fayette County Jail, Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal damaging, $145.90, 30 days in jail, suspend jail time if no other similar offenses in two years, pay for damage to the shed.

Randy D. Nichols Jr., c/o Fayette County Jail, Washington C.H., Ohio, resisting arrest, court costs $157.90, time already served.

Britney L. Watson, 312 6th St., Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, court costs $185, 90 days in jail suspended for 1 year of probation, provide 40 hours of community service, stay out of Walmart, pay restitution if applicable, probation department to determine restitution.

Chad T. Byers, 225 Forest St., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $200.90, fined $150 and costs, 30 days in jail suspended for 1 year of probation, complete counseling as directed.

Rachael A. Briggs, Xenia, Ohio, receiving stolen property, fine $150, court costs $200.90, fined $150 and costs, 90 days in jail suspended for 1 year of probation, provide 40 hours of community service, stay out of Kroger and Ollie’s in Washington C.H.

Timothy Upthegrove, 910 E. Paint St., Washington C.H., Ohio, noncompliance suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs.

Timothy Upthegrove, 910 E. Paint St., Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign violation, defendant pled no contest, found not guilty.

Courtney J. Sanderson, Greenfield, Ohio, no operator license, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, fine suspended if defendant obtains operator license by May 1, 2023.

Courtney J. Sanderson, Greenfield, Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $100, court costs $101, fined $100 and costs.

Sierra N. Stevens, 410 Peddicord Ave. Apt. B, Washington C.H., Ohio, no operator license, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs.

Tyler R. Adams, 77 Mclean St., Washington C.H., Ohio, noncompliance suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by Dec. 2023.

Shannon D. Hunt, 126 Laurel Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, case dismissed with prejudice.

Taylor R. Bond, Greenfield, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $25, court costs $185.90, fined $25 and costs.

Crystal L. Shadley, 841 Pinoak Pl., Washington C.H., Ohio, inducing panic, court costs $240.90, 90 days in jail, suspend jail time for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed.

Crystal L. Shadley, 841 Pinoak Pl., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, case dismissed per agreement.

Crystal L. Shadley, 841 Pinoak Pl., Washington C.H., Ohio, obstructing official business, case dismissed agreement.

Joseph W. Lewis, 313 S. North St., Washington C.H., Ohio, fugitive justice, case dismissed without prejudice.

Dalton Knapp, 648 Yeoman St., Washington C.H., Ohio, license forfeiture suspension, case was dismissed.