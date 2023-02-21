Lemaster Dist. 14 Player of the Year

The District 14 Coaches Association has released its All-District basketball teams for the 2022-23 season.

Fayette County is well-represented with 10 players and two coaches being honored.

Washington High School head coach Shannon Bartruff has been named the Division I and II Coach of the Year.

Miami Trace High School coach Brian Southward has been named the Division I and II Assistant Coach of the Year.

From Washington, senior Tanner Lemaster was named the Division I and II Player of the Year.

Senior Andrew Guthrie of Miami Trace and junior John Wall of Washington were named First Team, All-District 14 by the coaches.

A pair of juniors, Bryson Osborne of Miami Trace and Isaiah Haithcock of Washington, were named Second Team, All-District 14.

Miami Trace senior Isaiah Reisinger and Washington junior Garrett Rickman were named Honorable Mention, All-District 14.

Miami Trace senior Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs was named First Team, All-District 14.

Washington senior Allie Mongold and Miami Trace junior Jessee Stewart were named Honorable Mention, All-District 14 by the coaches.

The girls Division I and II Player of the Year is senior Bailey Vulgamore of Waverly.

The Division III girls Player of the Year, as voted by the coaches, is senior Rylee Leonard of Eastern Brown.

The Coach of the Year for girls in Division III is Rob Davis of North Adams.

The Division III boys Player of the Year is Xzander Ream, a senior from Zane Trace.

Josh Shoemaker is the Division III boys Coach of the Year.

The Division IV girls Player of the Year is senior Annie Dettwiller of Portsmouth Norte Dame.

J.D. McKenzie, coach of Notre Dame, is the Division IV girls Coach of the Year.

Senior Levi Sampson of Green is the Division IV boys Player of the Year.

J.D. King of Green is the Division IV boys Coach of the Year.

The Blue Lions host Hillsboro and the Panthers host Circleville in Division II Sectional semifinal games Wednesday at 7 p.m.

District 14 Division I and II Boys

First Team

Tanner Lemaster, Sr., Washington; Andrew Guthrie, Sr., Miami Trace; Briley Cramer, Jr., Circleville; Ne’Miah Waugh, So,. Logan Elm; John Wall, Jr., Washington

Second Team

Blake Hoops, So., Unioto; Bryce Parsons, Sr., Hillsboro; Bryson Osborne, Jr., Miami Trace; Isaiah Haithcock, Jr., Washington; Trey King, Sr., Chillicothe

Honorable Mention

Cayden Lee, Jr., Chillicothe; Slater Search, Jr., Circleville; Tate Davis, So., Hillsboro; Drew Tomlinson, Sr., Logan Elm; Seth Weller, Jr., McClain; Isaiah Reisinger, Sr., Miami Trace; K.B. Perkins, So., Unioto; Garrett Rickman, Jr., Washington; Caden Nibert, Jr., Waverly

Division I and II Player of the Year

Tanner Lemaster, Sr., Washington

Division I and II Coach of the Year

Shannon Bartruff, Washington

Division I and II Assistant Coach of the Year

Brian Southward, Miami Trace

District 14 Division I and II Girls

First Team

Bailey Vulgamore, Sr., Waverly; Maddie Blakeman, Fr., Circleville; Hillery Jacobs, Sr., Miami Trace; Milee Smith, Fr., Unioto; Amanis Betts, Jr., Unioto; Kelli Stewart, Sr., Waverly; Jacey Harding, Sr., Chillicothe

Second Team

Payton Pryor, Sr., McClain; Blake Herdman, So., Hillsboro; Kinnah Ingram, Fr., Logan Elm; Faith Yancey, Jr., Logan Elm; Morgan Blakeman, Sr., Circleville; Amelia Uhrig, Jr., Unioto

Honorable Mention

Avery Erslan, Sr., Chillicothe; Gabby McConnell, Jr., Circleville; Peighton Bledsoe, So., Hillsboro; Kimberly Petty, Fr., Logan Elm;Lilly Barnes, Jr., McClain; Jessee Stewart, Jr., Miami Trace; Magnolia Holbert, Fr., Unioto; Allie Mongold, Sr., Washington; Caris Risner, So., Waverly

Division I and II Player of the Year

Bailey Vulgamore, Sr., Waverly

Division I and II Coach of the Year

Jeff Miller, Unioto

Division I and II Assistant Coach of the Year

Chris Beard, Unioto