Local students named to Columbus State Dean’s List

COLUMBUS — The following local students have been named to the 2022 autumn semester Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College:

Lucas Beckwith, of New Holland; Aubrey Wood, of New Holland, majoring in social work and human services; Jordan Carr, of Washington C.H., majoring in associate of arts; Brooklynn Holloway, of Washington C.H., majoring in criminal justice; Rimal Kaur, of Washington C.H., majoring in criminal justice; and Claceir Donaldson, of Washington C.H., majoring in health sciences.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.