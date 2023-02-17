Today, women are claiming a larger piece of agriculture, through all types of farming and in many different ways. The number of women farm operators has almost tripled over the last 30 years. Women in agriculture have branched out into a variety of agricultural roles, ranging from farm owners and agribusiness leaders, to scientists and teachers. In fact, 56% of all farming operations have at least one female decision maker. In the U.S. alone, 31 percent of farmers are women. They are farming over 300 million acres. This has impacted the US economy by nearly $12.9 billion dollars.

More and more businesses and organizations are promoting women in an agricultural field. In Iowa, March 26 has been declared “Women in Ag Day”. This is a way for women in agriculture to be recognized and highlighted for their everyday contributions to agriculture. Women make up 41% of the agricultural workforce.

An example of a woman involved in agriculture is Aubrey Schwartz. Aubrey is the State FFA president and was the president of the Miami Trace FFA Chapter her senior year of high school. Today, Aubrey has impacted many people around her and in her community by donating $4,500 worth of supplies, toys, and food to the Ronald McDonald House. She has been donating to the Ronald McDonald foundation for many years and has definitely impacted the families of children in the hospital. As previously stated, Aubrey is the Ohio FFA President. She has been involved in agriculture by preparing leadership nights, conferences, and FFA events that promote agriculture in the young generation. The FFA state officers have put many hours into traveling all around Ohio to do chapter visits. While at different chapters, they prepare activities that teach leadership skills to FFA members.

FFA has created leaders throughout the entire world. It has shown many female members of FFA that agriculture is not just for men and it is not just farming. There are many different career paths in agriculture. If you’re a female who likes the idea of bringing food to the world, feeding the hungry, or coming up with new ways to produce something that benefits everyone, you should be an agricultural leader in your community! Even though you don’t live on a farm or your family doesn’t own a tractor, you can still be a part of agriculture.