OSHP investigates motorcycle accident

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Wilmington Post is investigating a Wednesday motorcycle accident that left one person seriously injured.

At around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, a motorcycle heading north on North North Street and a vehicle heading southwest on Peddicord Avenue crashed into each other, according to OSHP. The individual on the motorcycle was airlifted by medical helicopter to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus for treatment.

As of Friday afternoon, the individual was listed in serious condition at Grant, according to OSHP.

An OSHP dispatcher told the Record-Herald that names of the individuals involved in the accident are not being released at this time, “out of respect to the family,” while the investigation continues.