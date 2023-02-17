Knights of Columbus to provide fish fry dinners

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Come and support the Knights of Columbus each Friday of Lent as they provide delicious fried fish dinners for the community from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Parish Hall at St. Colman Catholic Church.

Friday, Feb. 24 will be the first dinner, and the last dinner will be on Friday, March 31. Individual sandwiches can be purchased for $7 and dinners will be $15. The maximum cost for a family is $50.

There will be a variety of side dishes and homemade desserts to choose from, according to organizers. The Knights of Columbus and St. Colman Catholic Church look forward to serving the community.

The Knights of Columbus is a men’s organization whose charitable service is a way to express and share the Catholic faith. The St. Colman of Cloyne Knights support the Fayette County community in a variety of ways. The money they raise, one way being the Lenten fish Fry dinners, becomes donations.

For example, some donations go to St. Vincent de Paul (a charity which helps people in Fayette County regardless of any church affiliation), and the Life Pregnancy Center. They also sponsor scholarships to St. Colman seniors. Each year they donate to “Measure Up,” which helps those who are developmentally disabled. The Knights are always ready to volunteer with St. Colman projects, such as working at the church’s booth at the Fayette County Fair.

St. Colman is located at 219 S. North St.