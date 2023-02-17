A forgotten recipe resurfaces

Hello!

I was looking through some old recipes looking for a dessert that I haven’t made in a while, and one that caught my eye was a Pound Cake recipe. I put it aside and kept looking and I didn’t see anything that just sounded interesting, and my mind kept going back to that pound cake.

I haven’t made that one since the 80’s. So that was the dessert of the week for us.

I found it in an old cookbook and didn’t even know what a pound cake was. So, feeling adventurous, I made it. It was really good. It has such a light delicate flavor to it, and it’s very dense. It’s definitely a hit and Sunday dinner table worthy.

I had made it several times, but it got pushed aside and kind of forgotten, until last weekend.

I remember my husband dumping milk over it, that’s the way he ate it, until I served it with ice cream, then he ditched the milk for ice cream. He thought that was the perfect combination. It was! It just seemed to pair well with the ice cream.

This makes a large cake, but it doesn’t seem to last long.

This recipe didn’t come with an icing recipe, but I think it needed some. Most pound cakes don’t have icing.

I melted a stick of butter, added two tablespoons of milk, a tablespoon of vanilla and enough confectioners sugar until it was thickened, then just drizzled it over the cake. It was just what it needed, a little icing, not a lot.

Cream Cheese Pound Cake

1½ cups butter (softened)

8-ounce package of cream cheese (softened)

3 cups sugar

6 large eggs

3 cups flour

¼ teaspoon salt

1 Tablespoon vanilla

Directions

Beat butter, cream cheese until light and creamy, gradually add sugar and eggs one at a time. Add in remaining ingredients and beat until well blended.

Pour batter in a greased and floured 10 in Bundt pan (I used, an angel food cake pan).

Bake at 300 degrees for 1 hour and 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in cake comes out clean.

Cool completely.

Enjoy!