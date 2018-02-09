What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Calling all Game of Thrones fans! Are you a fan of the HBO series? If you have thought about reading the books too, Carnegie Library staff have put together a display just for you! We are fully stocked with copies of Game of Thrones, the first in this epic series by George R.R. Martin.

We brought in an abundance of this title in preparation for the next meeting of the library’s “Now Streaming Book Club!” Super fans and readers alike are welcome to join the discussion and compare notes at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 22. No registration required! Join the discussion online too in our “FayCo Reads!” book group on Facebook!

Would you like to get the most out of your library experience? Interested in reading or listening to free library eBooks on your tablet or smart phone? Sign up for one of our “Tech Tutor” sessions on Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., during January and February. These one-on-one training sessions with a librarian will help build your digital library skills. Call the library in Washington Court House to make your appointment!

This week: All students in grades 6-12 are invited to Carnegie Library’s “Chocolympics!” On Thursday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m., join us for an evening of chocolate fun! We plan to have relay races, M&M sorting, chocolate stacking and more! Bring your appetites and your friends! Please call ahead to register.

In Washington Court House: Young ones and caregivers, join us for storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime, for children 3 – 5 years old, and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. is Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host “Books & Babies!” “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books!

In Jeffersonville: Tuesdays at 11 a.m., listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time. Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 4:30 p.m., children ages 5 and up are invited to make-and-take a Valentine necklace for someone special!

Coming up, Carnegie Public Library and Jeffersonville Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19 in observance of Presidents’ Day. Both locations will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.